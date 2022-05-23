Everton striker Cenk Tosun has confirmed via his Instagram page that he will be leaving the club this summer.

Tosun has spent four and a half years at Everton but only managed 50 league appearances. The Turkish international signed for a fee of around £27m, according to Sky Sports, but is due to leave the club this summer with his contract expiring.

Tosun confirmed on Instagram that he won’t be signing a new contract at Everton, as seen below.

After signing for such a significant fee from Besiktas, many Everton fans expected a lot more from the Turkish striker. Tosun was sent out on loan on two separate occasions and failed to ever cement his place in the Everton side.

Overall, the transfer will go down as a monumental failure, as Everton are going to recoup none of the transfer fee they paid for him. If Tosun was to leave on a free transfer after contributing on the pitch year on year, then the £27m paid may have been worth it, but the 30-year-old has played just eleven Premier League games in three seasons and should have been sold before his contract expired.