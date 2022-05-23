Everton have offered Burnley defender James Tarkowski a £90,000 a week contract after the Lancashire club were relegated from the Premier League.

After a disappointing season for Everton, Frank Lampard will be looking to improve his defensive situation going into his first full campaign at Goodison Park.

With Yerry Mina riddled with injury problems and the rest of the Everton defence showing a lack of consistency throughout the season, a central defender could be high on Lampard’s priority list.

According to The Telegraph, Everton have offered Tarkowski £90,000 a week to join the club, with his contract due to expire in June.

After Burnley were relegated from the Premier League, it was unlikely that the England international was going to stay at the club. We often see players leaving when their club goes down, and Tarkowski is undoubtedly one of Burnley’s key players.

The 29-year-old will offer experience and defensive stability to the Everton defence, who have struggled this season, especially from set-pieces.

No club has conceded more goals from set players this season, and the towering, powerful defender could be key in solving one of Everton’s main issues.