“Trophies mean everything” – Ex-PL ace discusses if Liverpool will be remembered as a great side

Liverpool will still be remembered as a great side even though they’re struggling to deal with Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola celebrated a fourth title in five years yesterday as his City side won a thrilling game at home to Aston Villa, which meant Liverpool’s win over Wolves wasn’t quite enough for them to get the trophy.

Liverpool have won both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season and still have a Champions League final to look forward to, but one imagines their lack of success in the league will still be hurting them.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick discussed the thrilling final day of the season and what it means for Liverpool’s legacy.

“It was edge of your seat stuff,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “When Villa were 2-0 up it looked like we were heading for a major final day twist, but what a comeback from Manchester City. Liverpool did everything they could, and in general it was an incredible day for the Premier League and one that will live long in the memory.

“I think City deserved the title overall, as obviously they got the most points, but Liverpool deserve great credit for taking it to the final day, which I don’t think many of us would’ve expected a few months ago. City showed their class and it got them through in the end. It’s been a really exciting season, the title race, the battle for fourth and the relegation battle all had twists and turns.

“Hopefully next year there’ll be even more teams in the mix, I think this year we thought maybe United and Chelsea would be there or thereabouts, but in the end the two best teams pulled away.”

On Liverpool’s lack of league titles, Chadwick said: “Trophies mean everything, but I think this Liverpool team will be remembered as a great side. They’ve achieved things in Europe, won both cups this season and obviously have another Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid this weekend.

“These two clubs have been pushing each other. Man United under Ferguson didn’t really get such high points totals, but they were kind of comfortably ahead of the rest of the pack, whereas now, we’ve got two teams that are a long way ahead of the competition in terms of their consistency.

“All credit to Liverpool who’ve pushed City really hard, going to the final day of the season twice now. That’s the level the likes of United, Spurs and Arsenal need to get to. They need to start taking more points off City and Liverpool, but these two have set the bar so high.”

One City player who didn’t exactly have the most memorable season was Jack Grealish, but Chadwick feels this will end up being an important part of his development after high expectations following that big-money transfer last summer.

“It’s a complete change from what he had at Aston Villa, where the strategy was to get the ball to Grealish and he’ll make something happen,” Chadwick said.

“He’s had to play a different way, with completely different demands on him both in and out of possession.

“I think it’ll have done him the world of good to get this experience this season. Also he obviously left Villa to win trophies like the Premier League. He’s done that now and I think that’ll do him good for the future.

“You can only see him improving further working under a manager like Pep Guardiola.”