Italian agent Roberto De Fanti has claimed that multiple Italian clubs are monitoring Arsenal transfer target, Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus has been heavily linked to Arsenal in the last few months, with Mikel Arteta looking to bring in another striker to improve his strike force. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Jesus will leave Manchester City this summer, and Arsenal have had direct contact with his agent over a move.

The Gunners won’t be the only club interested in acquiring the Brazilian, and according to agent De Fanti, multiple clubs in Italy are showing an interest in him.

“The biggest Italian clubs are smelling the fact Gabriel Jesus is unlikely to be a starter for Pep Guardiola once Erling Haaland arrives and with his contract up in just 12-months, this striker ticks a lot of boxes,” said De Fanti, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

Jesus’ game time is likely to be limited if he was to stay in Manchester, especially with the arrival of Haaland. The 25-year-old has spent a lot of his time under Pep Guardiola as a bit-part player and seeking a move to find first-team football could see the Brazilian show his true ability.

“I am sure the top clubs will make contact with him, like they did Edin Dzeko, and propose something based on the fact he is only going to become more redundant at Manchester City as time goes on,” added De Fanti.

Targeting players who are struggling for minutes at elite clubs is a smart recruitment strategy. Just because they’re finding it difficult to break into a team like Manchester City, doesn’t mean they won’t have a lot to offer if they move away from the club.