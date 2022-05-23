Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have a solid working relationship.

Both clubs have reached agreements in recent transfer windows that have included Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski moving from Turin to London.

Discussing just how shrewd the Lilywhites’ business has been, particularly in the January transfer window, Italian super-agent Roberto De Fanti, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, has paid tribute to director Fabio Paratici’s savvy eye for talent.

“Obviously, the club have had great success with signing players from Juventus recently – Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, especially, have been absolutely excellent,” De Fanti said.

“Since Kulusevski came to London his performances under Conte have been devastating. He was not a favourite for Massimiliano Allegri so there is some regret in Turin, but that is just the way football goes sometimes.

“Both Bentancur and Kulusevski were not regular starters at Juventus so many people thought ‘how could they be a success at Tottenham Hotspur?’ – But the reality is, both players have been instrumental in the side qualifying for next season’s Champions League.”

De Fanti isn’t wrong either – Kulusevski, in particular, has been a revelation since teaming up with Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The talented Sweden international, who has been tasked with playing on the right of a front three also featuring Son Heung-min and star man Harry Kane, has already directly contributed to 13 goals in his first 18 appearances, in all competitions.

Weston McKennie to Spurs?

Although the Lilywhites are now reaping the rewards of their recent business, another player tipped to make the move from Italy to England’s capital is midfielder Weston McKennie (TuttoJuve).

The young USMNT international still has three years left on his deal with the ‘Old Lady’ but De Fanti feels that if he were to be offloaded to make way for the incoming Paul Pogba, then Tottenham Hotspur will be frontrunners for his signature.

“When it comes to McKennie though, I have to say, my first thought is immediately Tottenham Hotspur,” the Italian agent added.

“I know, overall, Juventus are happy with him, but with them about to sign Paul Pogba, sometimes the financial books dictate what must be done.

“McKennie is a very good player and one Fabio Paratici knows well so I won’t be surprised if he tries to make it a hattrick of Juventus players.”

Since joining Juventus from German side Schalke back in 2020, initially on loan before making his switch permanent the following season, the 23-year-old has gone on to feature in 75 matches, in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and adding a further three assists along the way.