Exclusive: Spurs defender set for pre-season return following long-time injury

The agent of Tottenham Hotspur’s Japhet Tanganga has confirmed that the defender is set to make a return from injury in time for the club’s pre-season tour.

Tanganga, 23, has missed the second half of the season after picking up a knee injury which required surgery.

The versatile defender, who can play as a centre-back or a right-back, played a hugely important role for Tottenham Hotspur before injuring himself back in February.

Since then, the Englishman has missed a total of 20 games, in all competitions, and will undoubtedly be eager to return to the field of play.

Tanganga close to Spurs return

Confirming that his client is on the verge of making a comeback, agent Roberto De Fanti, who exclusively spoke to us, said: “I think Tanganga’s first thought needs to be on fully recovering but he will certainly start pre-season with Tottenham Hotspur.

“Given how much he played at the start of the season, it is not guaranteed he will leave this summer, in fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Conte bring him back into starting contention.

“Of course, every player must accept that when a side is competing on multiple fronts, rotation is inevitable, but getting back to playing regularly would be great for Tanganga because he is a player who wants to feel important to a club, especially if they’re one that is going to be challenging for titles and trophies.”

Since Tanganga’s time on the treatment table, Italian manager Antonio Conte has been forced to rely on the likes of Emerson Royal and fringe player Matt Doherty.

However, considering just how out of form both stand-ins have been, Conte will certainly be pleased to hear Tanganga is close to making a full return.