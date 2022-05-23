Exclusive: Spurs want Championship star and set to make surprise backroom appointment

Despite it looking very unlikely earlier in the season, Sunday’s final day victory means Tottenham Hotspur will play in next season’s Champions League.

Following what has been a decent campaign, the Lilywhites, managed by Italian boss Antonio Conte, will now be looking to strengthen their playing squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Although the Londoners are likely to make a handful of first-team signings, one of the key factors in their transfer activity will be their ability to bring in home-grown talent.

The United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union has meant even more emphasis has been placed on acquiring and registering professional players trained on domestic soil.

Given the strict regulations regarding home-grown players, one club that will be looking to bolster their English options is Tottenham Hotspur and according to super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Roberto De Fanti, chairman Daniel Levy could bring in additional help to do so.

“One of the biggest issues with Tottenham Hotspur is the number of home-grown players they have,” De Fanti said in an exclusive interview.

“If they lose the likes of Harry Winks, the problem is going to become even bigger so buying English players is going to be crucial this summer, and this is one of the reasons why they’re really trying to get Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence.

“But when it comes to identifying potentially shrewd home-grown signings, because their head of recruitment recently moved on, I know the club is looking to bring someone else in, someone who knows the English market better, to work alongside director Fabio Paratici.”

Paratici was hired at the same time Conte was.

The Italian is notoriously well-versed in negotiating and has particular knowledge of the Italian market.

However, following De Fanti’s revelations, it is understandable why the top-four Premier League side may want to provide their managing director with additional support when it comes to looking for talent a little closer to home.