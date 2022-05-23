Confirmed: Liverpool announce forward will complete Reds transfer on July 1st

Liverpool have confirmed that their transfer deal for Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho is set to go through on July 1st.

The 19-year-old has been strongly linked with the Reds for some time now, and the club have just announced on their official site that a deal is now in place for next season.

Carvalho has looked very promising in his time in the Championship, and it will be interesting to see how he makes the step up to life in the Premier League.

Liverpool fans can be optimistic, however, as the Portugal Under-21 international looks like a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, and like a young player who could develop well under the guidance of the German tactician.

Liverpool will surely find a first-team role for Carvalho, as has previously been reported by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

LFC may have issues in attack due to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane being out of contract in a year’s time, so Carvalho could be an ideal long-term replacement for the duo, who aren’t getting any younger.