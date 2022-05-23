Leeds United look close to completing their first signing of the summer.

The Whites, led by American manager Jesse Marsch, narrowly avoided being relegated following a dramatic 2-1 victory over Brentford during Sunday’s final day.

Following confirmation that the Yorkshire-based club will remain in England’s top-flight next season, club owner Andrea Radrizzani will know that he can invest more into the playing squad.

With the Whites now looking to inject some much-needed talent to their first team, one player who looks certain to become Marsch’s first signing is RB Salzburg attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

That’s according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed both clubs have reached an agreement with a deal for the midfielder thought to be worth £28m.

Leeds are closing on Brenden Aaronson deal, here we go soon. Full agreement reached with RB Salzburg and paperworks to be prepared soon, deal worth £28m as reported yesterday. ???? #LUFC Aaronson has already agreed personal terms with Leeds as he wanted Premier League move. pic.twitter.com/NAp9QdytFw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022

Aaronson, 21, still has three years left on his deal with RB Salzburg so successfully luring him from the Austrian champions shows just how much attraction England’s top-flight has.

Despite being just 21-years of age, the young American, who is, of course, a compatriot of Marsch, has featured heavily for RB Salzburg this season.

Named in over 40 matches, in all competitions, this campaign, the USMNT international has gone on to directly contribute to a respectable 16 goals.

Looking to add some quality, as well as youth to his team, Marsch’s impending capture of one of Europe’s most highly-rated playmakers should undoubtedly give the Whites a major lift ahead of next season.