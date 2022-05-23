French defender spotted in London amid Chelsea transfer interest

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has been pictured in London, adding fuel to the rumours of him joining Chelsea.

Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks, and The Sun are reporting that the French defender is closing in on a move to Chelsea.

The rumours linking him to Chelsea are increasing at a rapid rate, and Kounde has now been spotted exploring London, adding more fuel to the fire, as seen in the tweet below.

Experience is not an issue for the 23-year-old Chelsea target.

With multiple Chelsea defenders set to leave the club this summer, due to their contracts expiring, defensive reinforcements are likely to be a priority for Thomas Tuchel. The report states that Sevilla are demanding in the region of £59m for the defender, who is yet to reach his prime at 23-years-old.

Despite his age, Kounde has racked up over 200 appearances and has competed in European competitions for the last four seasons. He’s also been capped 9 times by his country, so inexperience shouldn’t be an issue, even though he’s still considered a young talent, especially as a defender.

 

