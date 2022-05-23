Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has been pictured in London, adding fuel to the rumours of him joining Chelsea.

Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks, and The Sun are reporting that the French defender is closing in on a move to Chelsea.

The rumours linking him to Chelsea are increasing at a rapid rate, and Kounde has now been spotted exploring London, adding more fuel to the fire, as seen in the tweet below.

Experience is not an issue for the 23-year-old Chelsea target.

With multiple Chelsea defenders set to leave the club this summer, due to their contracts expiring, defensive reinforcements are likely to be a priority for Thomas Tuchel. The report states that Sevilla are demanding in the region of £59m for the defender, who is yet to reach his prime at 23-years-old.

Despite his age, Kounde has racked up over 200 appearances and has competed in European competitions for the last four seasons. He’s also been capped 9 times by his country, so inexperience shouldn’t be an issue, even though he’s still considered a young talent, especially as a defender.