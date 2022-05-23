Tottenham rival Arsenal for transfer of Premier League winner

Tottenham are now reportedly set to rival Arsenal for the potential transfer of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer.

The Brazil international’s future has been uncertain for some time, as he continues to struggle to establish himself as a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Still, Jesus has impressed when he has played, and picked up another Premier League winners’ medal yesterday after City’s dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Spurs also got the result they needed on the final day of the season, and it seems that by booking their place in the Champions League they are now ready to join the race to sign Jesus, according to the Telegraph.

This looks like a blow for Arsenal, despite the report noting that the Gunners have held positive talks with the player’s agent in recent times.

Mikel Arteta urgently needs a top striker to come in this summer after the poor decision to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January.

Spurs, however, can now boast a place in Europe’s top club competition next season, so might be the more tempting option for a talent like Jesus.

Antonio Conte has the world class Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front, but there’s surely room for more options to make his side into even more of a force next term.