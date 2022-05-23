Gareth Southgate is set to announce his latest England squad on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the upcoming Nationals League fixtures in June.

Liverpool have participated in every single game possibly available to them this season, after reaching the final of all competitions they have entered. Jurgen Klopp is noticeably vocal about the pressure on players due to congested fixture lists, and according to Mirror Sport (via The Express), Liverpool are to request that Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are not to be selected for the upcoming England squad.

However, the report also states that Southgate is set to reject these requests, despite Liverpool playing in the Champions League final at the end of May,.

The first England game comes just a few days after the final, but the duo aren’t expected to participate in this match. However, they are expected to be available for the two fixtures following the opening game.

It’s a difficult situation for Southgate, who is under pressure to succeed in his job, but the managers of Premier League clubs also have the duty of protecting their players.