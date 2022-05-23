Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is keen to break club records.

Despite being continually linked with a move away, the England international has dropped the biggest hint yet that he sees his long-term future with the club he has been at since 2004.

Kane had been previously linked to a move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City after they made two attempts to sign the England international striker last year.

Manchester City bid for Harry Kane is in place since last week, no news yet. €150m proposal ready from Man City but Tottenham are still on the same position. ??????? #MCFC Kane has been training regularly with Spurs since last Friday – and he’ll be respectful in the next days. #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

Kane has also been linked with Manchester United (as per The Athletic), who will inevitably be looking to replace world-class striker Cristiano Ronaldo with former interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirming earlier in the year that it was ‘obvious’ the club needs to sign a younger forward (ESPN).

However, during a recent interview with FourFourTwo Kane has admitted it is his ambition to become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time record goalscorer, citing club legend Jimmy Greaves as someone aims to emulate.

“Jimmy was an amazing player for club and country – he scored an incredible amount of goals in a short amount of games,” Kane said.

“It’s something to try to achieve. I’ve still got a few more to go, but of course it’d be great to be Spurs’ all-time record goalscorer.”

As things currently stand, the 28-year-old forward has bagged 279 goals for Tottenham Hotspur which puts him 42 behind record-holder and club legend Jimmy Greaves.