Harry Maguire issues brutally honest verdict on Man Utd’s season

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has issued an honest verdict on the club’s season.

It has been a hugely disappointing campaign for United, which has seen two managers fail to achieve any success.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in the winter after a disappointing start, and Ralf Rangnick disappointed during his interim spell.

Erik ten Hag will take over in the summer, but a big debrief must first be done after such a poor campaign.

United finished sixth in the Premier League, having to settle for Europa League football, and that took a favour elsewhere on the final day.

They also crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 and failed to come close to winning either of the domestic cups.

After the final day defeat to Crystal Palace, centre-back Maguire made a rather honest admission over the Red Devils’ campaign.

He tweeted: “Disappointing end to a season full of lows, we are so hurt with how this season as gone.

“The squad take full responsibility and we know that what we have shown is nowhere near good enough for this club.

“Time to go away, reflect and make sure we come back next season ready for the challenge.

“A huge thanks to the fans for sticking with us throughout this tough period, once again you have shown their are no other fans like you.”

Ten Hag has already started work at Old Trafford having left his Ajax job a little earlier than expected.

He has plenty of work to do ahead of next season to turn this United side around.

