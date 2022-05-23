Huge blow to Liverpool as key star set to miss Champions League final

Liverpool star Thiago could be set to miss the Champions League final after picking up an injury against Wolves yesterday and is set for a scan to see the extent of the problem in the coming days.

The Spaniard limbed off just before halftime and was then replaced at the break, and should the 31-year-old miss out on the Champions League final this would be a huge blow to the Reds considering how important the midfielder is to Jurgen Klopp’s side – shown yesterday with his immaculate assist.

Speaking after the game about the injury, Klopp said via The Athletic: “I think he’ll be out of the final but I don’t know. He’s limping, so it’s maybe not the best sign.

“Not good, but I cannot say more. He could walk, that’s obviously a good sign, so let’s see. It was a lower part of his body.”

The German could have another key midfielder back for the final in Fabinho, which is a boost for Liverpool, but this news will certainly come as a big blow before such an important occasion.