West Ham United are reportedly in talks over a transfer move for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The England international is about to become a free agent after running down his contract at Old Trafford, and Fabrizio Romano suggests it is the Hammers leading the race for his signature.

However, Lingard also saw a move to Newcastle blocked in January, which led to a worsening of his relationship with the Red Devils.

“The relationship between Jesse Lingard and Manchester United has been really complicated in recent months, this is 100% true,” Romano revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“The reason is due to the January Deadline Day: Lingard wanted to leave the club at any cost because Newcastle wanted him for six months, but the club blocked him from moving to St James’ Park after the story of Mason Greenwood changing Man United’s plans in the last 24 hours of the transfer window.

“Lingard tried in every way to persuade the club to leave, but there was no way to change the situation.

“As for the latest on his future, my understanding is that West Ham have had contacts with Lingard’s camp to discuss a potential return. The England international was outstanding in his time on loan with David Moyes’ side and I think this could be a good move for him. He’s a top player, but I think he needs to feel happy and trusted by his manager, and he would get that with the Hammers.”