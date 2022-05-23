Arsenal transfer target’s reps not interested in Tottenham project

Tottenham reportedly approached Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus over a potential transfer, but it seems he’s not keen on moving to Spurs.

The Brazil international has been linked with both Spurs and Arsenal by the Telegraph, but it may be that the Gunners remain the favourites for his signature this summer.

According to the Transfer Exchange Show on Twitter, Jesus was approached by Tottenham recently, with his camp deciding against further talks as there was no interest in the north Londoners’ project…

Jesus could have been a fine signing for Tottenham, though it is worth noting that they already have a very strong-looking attack at the moment, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski surely not likely to lose their places any time soon.

Jesus hasn’t played regularly at City, so would do well to pick Arsenal instead, where he would surely have a team built around him as the focal point up front.

Arsenal never managed to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, and also face losing Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah on free transfers this summer.

Jesus also has interest in Serie A, according to agent Roberto De Fanti in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

