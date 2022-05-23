Journalist admits Newcastle United signing Everton attacker could happen

Newcastle United are a club on the up.

The Magpies, under the guidance of ‘Manager of the Season’ contender Eddie Howe, have turned their fortunes around.

Despite looking like strong candidates to be relegated back to the Championship earlier in the campaign, Howe’s arrival, with the help of some effective January signings, has seen the Geordies finish as high as 11th in the Premier League table.

Ahead of what is expected to be another important transfer window, fans will be eager to see what talent Howe pursues during the summer and TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook believes one player who has a genuine chance of arriving at St James’ Park is Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“Yeah, I can see the attraction because I think they are a more upwardly mobile club than Everton at this stage,” Crooks told GiveMeSport.

“Obviously, it’s a World Cup year as well, so he needs to be playing at the best level he can. So, I could see that happening.”

