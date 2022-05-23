Leeds United will target Club Brugge winger, Noa Lang, to replace Raphinha should the Brazilian leave this summer.

This is according to football journalist, Pete O’Rourke, who told This Is Futbol when discussing the future of Leeds winger, Raphinha: “He’s a talented attacker at Club Brugge, somebody that Leeds have been watching for quite a long time, so if they do sell Raphinha for a decent fee, I’m sure he’s definitely one of the top names on their list to replace him.”

This comes after a recruitment source told Football Insider that Leeds are continuing to track Lang and have laid the groundwork for a big-money summer move.

The Dutch forward has privately told Brugge that he wants to leave the Belgian club this summer and is being tracked by elite clubs across Europe after an impressive last two seasons. Lang has scored nine goals and assisted a further 14 this season and is a very versatile player who can play in any forward position but is predominantly a left-winger.

Leeds already identified the 22-year-old as a top attacking target last summer but eventually landed Daniel James from Man United in a £25million-plus deadline day deal states Football Insider.

Lang will cost any interested party €40million states VoetbalBelgie and the race for the winger will certainly be an interesting one.