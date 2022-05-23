Deal CLOSE: Star’s reps in England to hold advanced talks over Man Utd transfer

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The 20-year-old looks an elite talent and could be an ideal addition for Erik ten Hag to bring with him from Amsterdam to Manchester this summer.

Timber has long been linked with Man Utd and now journalist Steve Kay states that negotiations are at an advanced stage, with the player’s representatives in England as talks reach an advanced stage…

Ten Hag would do well to bring in Timber as an upgrade on Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, who haven’t really clicked as a partnership in the United defence this season.

MUFC have also been linked with other former Ten Hag players such as Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech and Sebastien Haller.

