Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The 20-year-old looks an elite talent and could be an ideal addition for Erik ten Hag to bring with him from Amsterdam to Manchester this summer.

Timber has long been linked with Man Utd and now journalist Steve Kay states that negotiations are at an advanced stage, with the player’s representatives in England as talks reach an advanced stage…

Representatives of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber are already in England to discuss a move to Old Trafford. ????? A deal now is said to be close , he would be the first addition under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. @TheTransferEx #Timber #Mufc pic.twitter.com/5wlFChEQlj — Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) May 23, 2022

Ten Hag would do well to bring in Timber as an upgrade on Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, who haven’t really clicked as a partnership in the United defence this season.

MUFC have also been linked with other former Ten Hag players such as Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech and Sebastien Haller.