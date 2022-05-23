Kylian Mbappe recently signed a new deal at Paris Saint Germain, after rejecting a move to Real Madrid.

MARCA confirmed that Mbappe did receive an offer from Real Madrid, and was close to joining the club, but in a last-minute turnaround the French forward decided to stay in his home country, signing a new contract with PSG.

However, it turns out Mbappe wasn’t just speaking to Real Madrid, but he’s now confirmed he was in talks over a move to Liverpool, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano below.

Kylian Mbappé tells @TeleFootball: “It was not just Real Madrid and PSG – I was in talks to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool”. ??? #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022

Mbappe could have been the missing piece of Liverpool’s puzzle.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah, who is yet to agree on a new deal to stay at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp may have been readying his replacement. A move for Mbappe unfortunately for Liverpool fans has fallen through, but it’s a sign that they’re not afraid to splash the cash to replace one of their superstars.

Liverpool’s style of play heavily relies on high tempo, intensity, and counter-attacking. In world football, you will struggle to find a better player in transition than Mbappe, and it would have been frightening to see him working in a Klopp system.

After being pipped to the league title by Manchester City, despite reaching a points tally that would have won the league almost every single year since the Premier League began, Klopp is looking to find the missing piece in the puzzle to knock Pep Guardiola off the top spot. wit