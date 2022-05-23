Leeds United have already rejected a bid for winger Raphinha, according to the latest reports.

Raphinha has been key for Leeds this season, helping them to beat the drop on the final day of the season.

Jesse Marsch’s men defeated Brentford on the final day, when they only had to draw, and they will be playing top-flight football again next term.

That achievement is unlikely to help Leeds too much in keeping hold of their Brazilian winger, but it does put them in a much better negotiating position.

And that theory looks to be standing up, with Gianluigi Longari, via Football Transfers, reporting that Leeds have already rejected a big-money bid for Raphinha.

It’s claimed the Whites have sent Barcelona packing with a €55million (£46.4m) bid.

It’s unclear quite how much Leeds want for the winger, but there is a €75million (£63.3m) release clause at play, according to the report.

That clause would have reportedly dropped to €25million (£21.1m) had Leeds been relegated, but they were not, and they can now demand big money for their stand-out star this summer.