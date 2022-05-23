Liverpool star the favourite on Real Madrid’s list of Mbappe alternatives amid contract stalemate

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is a target for Real Madrid after the La Liga giants fell short in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Salah has yet to agree to a new contract with the Reds, which could prompt Los Blancos to make a move should that situation not get sorted soon reports Todofichajes.

The Egyptian’s contract expires next summer and there has been no progress on a new one as of now. Movement on that front will likely be made sometime after the Champions League. Salah is reported to want to stay in Liverpool but should talks continue in the same direction as previous negotiations, then it is possible the Reds could sell the forward for a fee this summer.

Salah has flirted with the idea of going to Spain before and has said in one of many interviews with Spanish news outlets that he’d like to play the country. Speaking to Marca in March 2021, the Liverpool forward said when asked if he’d like to try Spanish football:

“Why not? No one knows what’s going to happen in the future, so… maybe one day [I will play in in Spain], yes.”

The Egyptian has been an incredible player under Jurgen Klopp since joining the club in 2017 and this season finished as the Premier League’s top goalscorer and assister.

Right now Salah’s market price would be €100million states Todofichajes, but Liverpool would demand more for their star. The 29-year-old is the favourite of the Real Madrid board, who took a rare loss in their recent pursuit of a Galáctico.