Man United star admits he can’t wait to play with “new players” next season in major dig at team-mates

Sunday’s final Premier League game saw Manchester United narrowly pip West Ham for a place in next season’s Europa League.

After losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace, the Red Devils did it the hard way with huge thanks owed to Brighton and Hove Albion’s second-half comeback against David Moyes’ West Ham.

Following what has been a majorly disappointing season from start to finish, the 20-times league winners, under the guidance of new boss Erik Ten Hag, must now find a way to become competitive again and one of the ways they’re expected to go about turning their fortunes around is by delving into the summer transfer market.

One person who is excited at the prospect of the club bringing in some fresh faces is goalkeeper and rare standout performer David De Gea.

Admitting his eagerness to welcome some new teammates in the coming months, the Spain international, who spoke to reporters after Sunday’s lacklustre defeat, urged the club’s board to splash the cash in the coming months.

De Gea on playing under Ten Hag: “I cannot wait. I am excited for the next season, new manager, new players. Hopefully we will improve put Manchester United in a better position. We need to trust in the future.” #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) May 22, 2022

The 2021-22 season has been one of the worst on record for United, who haven’t finished as low as seventh since Moyes’ first season in charge all the way back in 2013-14.