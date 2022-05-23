Manchester United’s 2021-22 season has been shambolic, to say the least.

The Red Devils managed to scrape their way into the Europa League but only due to West Ham’s late defeat on Sunday’s final day.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick will now leave the dugout and make way for incoming permanent manager Erik Ten Hag.

However, although the former RB Leipzig gaffer arrived with the expectation of stabilising a sinking ship, the German’s tactical prowess has failed to translate on the pitch.

Although the majority of United’s squad has been dire for most of the campaign, according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, some of the players have taken issue with Rangnick – even stooping as low as to give the German a spiteful nickname.

MEN claim at least one player refers to Rangnick as ‘specs’ – a clear reference to the fact he wears glasses.

It is not hard to deduce that this kind of spiteful and childish behaviour is contributing to a toxic atmosphere behind the scenes.

What next for Rangnick at Man United?

The past few months have not been easy for Rangnick and while it is impossible to make a case that the German has been a success at Old Trafford, it is hard to imagine anybody else doing a better job. The Red Devils really are that poor.

Despite keeping his dignity throughout his short stay in the Old Trafford dugout, there is no denying that Rangnick’s reputation has been tainted and that is probably through no fault of his own.

With that being said, although the 63-year-old is expected to stay on in a consultancy role while managing the Austria national team (Sky Sports), given just how much of a job awaits Ten Hag, many fans would forgive Rangnick for opting to part ways with the 20-time league winners.