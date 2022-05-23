Manchester United left-back Alex Telles is reportedly not in Erik ten Hag’s plans and could be targeted for a transfer back to his former club Porto.

The Brazilian hasn’t been entirely convincing during his time at Old Trafford, and it seems Ten Hag isn’t too bothered about keeping him around, according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha.

Man Utd also have Luke Shaw as an option on the left-hand side, and one imagines it’s going to be a busy summer for the Red Devils under their new manager, so we could also see someone else come in.

Telles looked a fine player during his time at Porto, so it perhaps makes sense for him to move back there in an attempt to revive his career.

The 29-year-old has a good left foot and has had his moments when going forward for United, but his defensive play and work rate is not quite good enough for the top end of the Premier League.

In Portugal, however, Telles could probably operate with more freedom and get back to a role more suited to his strengths.