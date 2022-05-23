This video of pundits’ Manchester United predictions from December backfired spectacularly

Manchester United’s season has been a bit of a disaster, and at this point it’s hard to believe anyone ever thought it would go any differently.

Amusingly, however, looking back at a video clip from December, former Man Utd stars Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves, speaking on BT Sport, predicted that good times were just around the corner for their old club.

See below as Ferdinand and Hargreaves predicted the Red Devils would go on a run that would see them pick up 30 points from their next ten games. Instead, they only managed 34 points across the rest of the entire season…

One final roll out for this wonderful clip… It was in early December with 15 games played and the lads confidently predicted 30 points from the next 10 games. Manchester United won 34 points for the remainder of the season (23 games) from this point. https://t.co/HPFvfSZcwf — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) May 23, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

United ended up finishing 6th, missing out on a Champions League place and failing to win any silverware.

Their stats in the Premier League were particularly poor as well, with a lower points score than the 2013/14 season under David Moyes, and a goal difference of zero.