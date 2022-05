Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of sexual offences, ahead of his trial due to being on July 25th.

Mendy was suspended by Manchester City in August 2021 pending an investigation after he was taken into custody. The French defender was later released on bail in January of this year.

On Monday, Mendy pleaded not guilty at Chester Crown Court, and he will face trial on July 25th, with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, according to 90min.