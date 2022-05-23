A senior Manchester United player’s agent made a petty complaint to the club about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is a global superstar, not just on the pitch but off it as well. The Portuguese man is a household name regardless of whether you watch football or not, so understandably, Manchester United have used his face to help with their promotion side of the club.

According to ESPN, the agent of one senior Manchester United player has complained to the club due to Ronaldo being given more prominence in promotional campaigns.

The report suggests more tension in the Manchester United squad.

The report doesn’t state what player is said to have made the complaint, but they can have little argument to suggest they should be used instead.

As previously mentioned, Ronaldo is one of the biggest names on the planet, never mind football, and there’s no doubt part of the reason they brought him back to Manchester United was due to the marketing element that comes with signing such a superstar.

When Ronaldo re-joined the Manchester club, his transfer fee was paid for in shirt sales before he even kicked a ball, and his shirt became the fastest-selling jersey in Premier League history, according to LoveTheSales.