Mason Greenwood suspension led to “complicated” saga with another Manchester United player

Mason Greenwood’s suspension from playing for Manchester United earlier this season played a part in the “complicated” break down in the club’s relationship with Jesse Lingard.

The Red Devils were rocked by serious allegations made against Greenwood, who was arrested in February, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed it led them to change their transfer plans.

This means Lingard didn’t get the move to Newcastle which he so desperately wanted in January, with Man Utd clearly concerned about a lack of options in attack if he left.

“The relationship between Jesse Lingard and Manchester United has been really complicated in recent months, this is 100% true,” Romano writes in his latest CaughtOffside column.

“The reason is due to the January Deadline Day: Lingard wanted to leave the club at any cost because Newcastle wanted him for six months, but the club blocked him after the story of Mason Greenwood changing Man United’s plans in the last 24 hours of the transfer window.

“Lingard tried in every way to persuade the club to leave, but there was no way to change the situation.”

This seems to have led to major frustration from Lingard’s end, though he is now at least about to be out of contract, so will be free to go wherever he likes this summer.

