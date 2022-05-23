Meeting this week: Real Madrid set to discuss new transfer plans following Kylian Mbappe snub

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez are set to meet this week to discuss transfer plans in the wake of being snubbed by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Writing in his upcoming CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano names a few players who could now be in Madrid’s sights this summer, with their Mbappe plans left in tatters after his surprise late U-turn that saw him stay at the Parc des Princes.

The France international would have been a dream signing for Los Blancos, who have a proud history of making ‘Galactico’ purchases, and it will be interesting to see what they have in store next.

“For sure, Real Madrid will change their plan because the initial idea was to complete the team with Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and a left back (priority to Fran Garcia’s return), nothing else,” Romano said.

“This week, Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez will have direct contact to plan for the future.”

Real Madrid also have a Champions League final with Liverpool to look forward to, but it will be interesting to see how the blow of missing out on Mbappe affects the team’s focus ahead of this weekend’s big game.