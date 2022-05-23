Monaco director Paul Mitchell has given an update on the future of Aurelien Tchouameni amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Tchouameni is attracting the interest of multiple European clubs after an impressive breakthrough in France. According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to Anfield Watch, Real Madrid and Liverpool are both interested in Tchouameni.

Monaco director Mitchell has provided an update on his future, insisting it isn’t going to be easy to prise him away from the French club, as seen in the tweet below.

Monaco director Paul Mitchell on Aurelien Tchouameni deal for Real Madrid or Liverpool: “I don't have a preference to be honest. Of course, important fee is needed” tells RMC. ? #transfers “Offers have to be very aggressive if they want us to sell a top player like Tchouameni”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022

Real Madrid and Liverpool need long-term midfield reinforcements.

The 22-year-old isn’t going to be cheap, reading Mitchell’s comments, but the French midfielder has a bright future ahead of him, and both clubs being linked may be looking to replace their ageing midfielders.

Liverpool currently have Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner and Jordan Henderson who are all in and around their thirties, so will need replacing in the long term.

Real Madrid are in a similar position, due to the age of Luka Modric, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos. However, they do have Eduardo Camavinga in their ranks, who is of a similar age and profile to Tchouameni.