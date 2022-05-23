Newcastle set to rival Spurs for 25-year-old Leeds United attacker

Despite narrowly beating the drop, at Burnley’s expense, during a tense final day, Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United could still see several of their best players leave this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims that alongside Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, winger Jack Harrison is now also being eyed by some of the league’s biggest clubs.

Following some strong interest from La Liga giants Barcelona, Raphinha looks more likely to play his football at the Nou Camp next season than he does to stay at Elland Road.

Elsewhere, Phillips, who has enjoyed an impressive two-year breakthrough, including becoming a senior England international, has seen his name linked with the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.

The latest big name to see their future speculated is Harrison, 25, who is reportedly wanted by both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Harrison hasn’t had his best campaign in a white shirt but has still contributed to 12 goals, across all competitions, and according to the man himself, the arrival of Marsch meant he has had to switch up his game.

“Jesse has definitely challenged me,” Harrison told The Times last month.

“There are moments where maybe I let a defender get in front of me. Jesse’s creating this mentality of, ‘No, don’t allow them anything, be aggressive.’

“I’m doing my best to do everything that he’s asking for and it’s tough at times. It’s just not taking anything from anyone.

“If there’s a challenge it’s making sure I’m going in, going all the way through and doing everything I can to win the ball. When attacking, it’s just being ruthless. It’s about having this mentality. Kalvin’s a great example, whether it’s a challenge or a pass, he has that mentality.”

Although the English attacker has been with the Whites since 2018, the club only decided to sign him on a permanent deal from Pep Guardiola’s Citizens last summer.

It is hard to imagine that Marsch will gladly allow Harrison to depart, especially considering how weak the squad is in that area of the pitch.

However, when it comes to the financial clout and competitive edge both the Lilywhites and the Magpies have over Leeds United, it may be hard to convince Harrison to stick around for much longer.

