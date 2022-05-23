Noel Gallagher left “covered in blood” after being headbutted by Manchester City star’s dad

Noel Gallagher has claimed he was left “covered in blood” after being headbutted by Manchester City defender Ruben Dias’ dad.

After Manchester City completed a sensational comeback to win the Premier League title, the fans at the Etihad Stadium couldn’t contain themselves as they celebrated their victory.

Speaking to talkSPORT (as relayed by 90min), Gallagher has claimed that Dias’ dead accidentally ran straight into him following the celebrations, and the Manchester-born rockstar was left covered in blood.

“So I’m jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up, and I turn around and Ruben Dias’ dad runs straight into me – headbutts me while I’m on the floor covered in blood,” said Gallagher.

The former Oasis man has a box at Manchester City, so he’s going to be sitting near some of the families of the players. As we often see with football fans celebrating, bodies fly everywhere and you hug and embrace anyone and everyone.

“I don’t see the last two minutes – I’ve got to get taken down by the St John Ambulance and had to get stitched up. I’ve got stitches in my top lip, I’ve got two black eyes. As I’m going down the corridor Pep’s running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says ‘what’s up with your face?'” added Gallagher.

There’s no doubt Gallagher would have accepted a black eye and a few stitches to see his club win the Premier League title, and I’m sure it didn’t stop him celebrating into the night, so he could have woken up with a headache on Monday morning for more than one reason.