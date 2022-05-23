Exclusive: Club director has been in London but favours Man Utd star over potential Chelsea transfer raid

Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has been in London in the last week for what could be one of many meetings this summer, Fabrizio Romano can reveal.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, which will be published in full later today, Romano confirmed reports of Cherubini being in London to discuss potential transfers for his club.

Still, it’s not entirely clear if Juventus are set to make Chelsea midfielder Jorginho one of their priorities, with Romano suggesting that they’re focusing on Manchester United‘s Paul Pogba for that position instead.

Pogba is about to become a free agent, so seems an ideal target to come in and strengthen the midfield on the cheap, with Romano admitting that Juve are not keen to pay big for Jorginho.

“Federico Cherubini has been in London for sure, it’s not the first time and it won’t be the last this summer,” Romano revealed.

“The Juventus director is working in particular on Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba, two free agents with whom Juve have been negotiating for weeks: they are both priorities for the Italian club, while for Jorginho there are still no advanced negotiations because everything will depend on Chelsea for his future.

“Juve have no intention to pay big fee for Jorginho. Of course, he is a top player who has been admired by the club for some time, but the deal has to be right.”

Is Pogba transfer really the safer bet?

Pogba may be a free agent, but he’s not exactly set the world alight in his time in the Premier League. He may have the benefit of having played for Juventus in the past, and to a very high standard, but that was six years ago now.

There’s surely no doubt that Jorginho has been the better player in England, with the Italy international becoming a key figure in Chelsea’s midfield, helping them to Champions League glory last season before also going on to prove instrumental to his country’s success at Euro 2020.

It’s not surprising that Pogba still has a great reputation, but if he weren’t a free agent he would surely not be commanding a long list of suitors right now. Should a big club like Juventus really be prioritising the cheap option over the better option?

Chelsea fans will be relieved by this update, though, as they surely won’t want to lose Jorginho this summer.