Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they have charged two football fans following Sunday’s events at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a day of celebration for Manchester City on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola’s men completing a two-goal comeback against Villa.

The comeback brought an eighth league title for City, who held off Liverpool on the final day, despite a major scare.

At the full-time whistle, fans rushed to the pitch of the Etihad Stadium to celebrate their side’s triumph.

And as has been a running theme over recent weeks, some fans let their club down.

A fan assaulted Villa goalkeeper Olsen – who was making his debut – as he tried to leave the pitch, and that was after a missile was thrown near Olsen.

It follows similar instances of violence following pitch invasions at Everton, Nottingham Forest and Port Vale.

Following the incident, City promised lifelong bans for those involved, and the police have now confirmed that two supporters have been charged with offences.

But those charged are for separate offenses from the assault and charges have not been brought in connection to the Olsen attack at this point, with the investigation ongoing.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that one fan has been charged for throwing a pyrotechnic missile onto the pitch, while another has been charged for entering the pitch.

The statement read: “Two football fans have been charged following Manchester City’s game with Aston Villa at the Etihad.

“Enquiries into the reported assault of a player on the pitch after the final whistle are ongoing with officers working with both clubs.

“Both have been bailed ahead of the court appearances.

“Enquiries into the reported assault of a player on the pitch after the final whistle are ongoing with officers working in partnership with both football clubs.”