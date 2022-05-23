PSG look set to rival Manchester United for the signing of 19-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike.

The French striker has recently played his first full season at Reims and has had an impressive campaign considering his age. Ekitike has managed 10 goals in 23 games, and his performances have turned the heads of multiple European clubs.

GOAL have claimed that Newcastle, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all interested in signing the 19-year-old forward, who is reportedly free to leave the French club this summer.

A fresh report from Santi Aouna (via GetFootballNewsFrance), has stated that PSG are ready to bid €45m for Ekitike, and are currently leading the race to secure his signature.

Interest in the striker is understandable, having broken into the Reims first-team at such a young age. The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are in need of a forward this summer, and Ekitike could be the ideal target.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reaching the latter stages of his career, so bringing in a young talent who can develop and learn from one of the best in the world is a smart move. Ekitike may not play every single minute if he joins Manchester United, but in the long-term, he could replace the Portuguese star.

Chelsea have also had their problems in attack, with the signing of Romelu Lukaku proving to be a poor decision. The Belgian hasn’t hit the ground running since returning to England, and they could be in the market for another striker this summer.