Real Madrid consider transfer move for Serie A star as Kylian Mbappe alternative

Real Madrid are reportedly considering AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as a transfer target after missing out on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Portugal international has shone in Serie A, helping the club win their first title in eleven years this season, and it wouldn’t be surprising to now see him move on to even bigger things.

According to Marca, Leao is now being considered as an option for Madrid, who could do with making ambitious signings in attack to make up for missing out on Mbappe.

The Frenchman would have been a dream ‘Galactico’ purchase for Los Blancos, but PSG managed to keep hold of their star, meaning the Spanish giants need a re-think.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Real manager Carlo Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez will meet this week to discuss news plans to strengthen the squad.

It seems Leao could now be one of the options Madrid will be weighing up, and they could definitely do worse than the impressive 22-year-old.

