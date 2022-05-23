Ralf Rangnick is said to have questioned three Manchester United signings during his tenure.

It was an interim spell to forget for Rangnick at Old Trafford, with the Austrian failing to turn the club’s fortunes around after taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United scraped a sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification, while exiting the Champions League at the Round of 16 and failing to make a serious run at either of the domestic cups.

Rangnick now makes way for Erik ten Hag, and he will do so on the back of another defeat, with the Red Devils losing their season finale against Crystal Palace.

The Austrian will stay in an advisory role long-term, but he will move on from his interim coach having failed to win over the fans – and likely the players, too.

Interestingly, Rangnick actually questioned why the club had signed three players from before his reign.

According to The Athletic, the veteran boss held private discussions where he questioned the arrivals of Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek and Facundo Pellistri.

All three have struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford, and Rangnick was not impressed by some of the business that preceded him.

It will be interesting to see how United now handle those players, given Rangnick is staying on in that advisory role.