Ralf Rangnick's time in charge of Arsenal has now come to an end.

It was a disappointing interim spell in charge from Rangnick, who could not turn things around at Old Trafford.

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Lokomotiv Moscow boss was given the reins until the end of the season.

But it was more of the same following his arrival, and United still missed out on the top four.

United wound up finishing in sixth place, losing on the final day but scraping Europa League football thanks to West Ham’s disappointing result elsewhere.

It was almost a fitting way for Rangnick’s reign to end, and a strange piece of information has now emerged about the Austrian’s management.

According to The Athletic, Rangnick employed former Lokomotiv staff member Lars Kornetka to provide advice on games.

In fact, Kornetka was asked to give information during games from Moscow, where he watched games on a stream.

The advisor gave in-game thoughts to Kieran McKenna via AirPods and the information was then given to Rangnick.

That’s despite United already having a match analyst in Paul Brand, who is expected to give such information.

A strange move from Rangnick and clearly, it didn’t work.