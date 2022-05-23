Relegated Watford attacker wanted by top Premier League clubs

Despite being recently relegated back to the Championship Watford striker Joao Pedro could spend next season back in the English Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the young striker has many admirers in England’s top flight.

Brazilian striker João Pedro is now attracting lot of interest from top English clubs. His agent has already been approached. ?? #WatfordFC Watford will try to keep him for next season – but at same time they know he’s gonna be one of the best sales in the club’s history. pic.twitter.com/FjJWTngkF4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2022

Pedro joined the Hornets in January 2020 for a modest £3.6m but has scored just 13 goals in 74 games in all competitions, however, given Watford’s stature, it would be fair to assume the young Brazilian would have a lot more to offer at a more established club.

Still at the tender age of just 20, Pedro, who has three years left on his deal at Vicarage Road, could prove to be a shrewd investment for any manager willing to work with him to perfect his game, especially considering his current market value is as little as £9m (Transfermarkt).

Although it is still unknown exactly which clubs are interested in signing the 20-year-old, given the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal’s need for a younger, hungrier forward, it is certainly going to be interesting to see which English giant blinks first.