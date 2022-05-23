Relegated Watford attacker wanted by top Premier League clubs

Watford FC
Posted by

Despite being recently relegated back to the Championship Watford striker Joao Pedro could spend next season back in the English Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the young striker has many admirers in England’s top flight.

Pedro joined the Hornets in January 2020 for a modest £3.6m but has scored just 13 goals in 74 games in all competitions, however, given Watford’s stature, it would be fair to assume the young Brazilian would have a lot more to offer at a more established club.

MORE: Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Real Madrid’s plans after Mbappe snub, Arsenal sale to fund new Saka deal, and more

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal showing significant interest in La Liga defender
Exclusive: Italian agent expects Spurs to be frontrunners for Juventus midfielder
Exclusive: Spurs defender set for pre-season return following long-time injury

Still at the tender age of just 20, Pedro, who has three years left on his deal at Vicarage Road, could prove to be a shrewd investment for any manager willing to work with him to perfect his game, especially considering his current market value is as little as £9m (Transfermarkt).

Although it is still unknown exactly which clubs are interested in signing the 20-year-old, given the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal’s need for a younger, hungrier forward, it is certainly going to be interesting to see which English giant blinks first.

More Stories Joao Pedro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.