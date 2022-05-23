West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is reportedly ready to stay at the club for one more season despite transfer interest from Manchester United.

Rice has been a world class performer for the Hammers in recent times, leading to strong interest from Man United and other big clubs ahead of this summer.

However, it seems the England international is ready to be patient and wait another year before looking to leave the London Stadium, according to the Daily Mirror.

Rice would be a perfect fit for Man Utd’s needs right now, but the truth is that they are far from ideal for him in the current state they’re in.

It’s been a miserable season at Old Trafford, and it’s hard to predict how much new manager Erik ten Hag will be able to change things.

Rice seems to be keeping a cool head about things, and it might be clearer in a year’s time if he should gamble on moving to United, or if there’ll be other options available to him.

The 23-year-old may well have looked at the current situation at United and decided he’d be at risk of going backwards, just as other talents like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Harry Maguire have done with moves to Manchester.

Rice has a contract with West Ham until 2024, so he might be in a stronger position to get a move next summer anyway, whereas now he might have to force his way out and sour his relations with the club.