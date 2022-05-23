Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane were outraged by news of Robin Olsen being assaulted by a Manchester City fan,

There were jubilant scenes at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday after City came from two goals down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2.

The turnaround allowed City win yet another Premier League title, holding off Liverpool on the final day.

Scenes of celebration followed, with thousands of City fans took the pitch, but once again, a celebrating team were let down by a supporter.

City confirmed after the game that Villa’s debutant goalkeeper Olsen was assaulted while trying to leave the pitch.

It follows assault incidents at Everton, Nottingham Forest and Port Vale over recent weeks.

And Sky Sports pundit Neville was left appalled, saying on Super Sunday: “What is it happening?

“The last 30 years we’ve brought the fences down in English football and 99 times out of 100, the fans have respected the fact that you don’t run on the pitch because they enjoy the family environment.

“We’ve obviously got far more children coming to the games, far more women coming to the games, and all of a sudden in these last few weeks and months, we’ve got these idiots not just running on the pitch but attacking players. What the hell are you doing?

“Running on the pitch is obviously delirious because City have won the league, so I get that, but attacking opposition players on the pitch – where has this come from? Why is it happening? I’ve got no idea. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Fellow pundit Keane agreed, dubbing the offending supporters ‘scumbags’.

“It’s disgraceful. It really is and I tell you what – a player or a manager is going to be seriously injured,” the former midfielder added.

“If you’re mad enough to come on and punch a player, then you’re mad enough to come on and do something silly like stab a player. Something crazy will happen. People have come back from Covid and forgotten how to behave themselves.

“Idiots, scumbags. It’s a disgrace. We’ve seen it a couple of times at Forest and with Patrick Vieira. It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

City have said they will issue a lifelong ban to the offending supporter, and it follows a lifelong ban and prison sentence for a Forest fan who assaulted Sheffield United star Billy Sharp last week.