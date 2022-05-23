Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has been spotted asking his team-mates if they had any news about Mohamed Salah scoring yesterday afternoon.

In the end, both players had to share the Golden Boot as they both finished on 23 Premier League goals for the season, but Son was clearly getting competitive…

The South Korea international has been outstanding in the last year or so, and fully deserved to get the Golden Boot prize for his efforts.

Son’s superb form also helped ensure Tottenham edged rivals Arsenal for a place in the top four.