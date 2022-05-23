Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has opened up on his struggles with a powerful, emotional Instagram post.

Mental health is something that many people struggle to speak about, and when someone with a large audience speaks out and expresses their struggles, it can be hugely beneficial to others who are in a similar position.

After a season of ups and downs on and off the pitch, Calvert-Lewin has opened up on his own mental health, via his Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@domcalvertlewin)

“Talking saved my life,” said Calvert-Lewin, in what is an immensely brave comment to make. Nobody in the footballing world would have known about his struggles except those close to him, but as the England international mentioned, you never know what someone is going through.

Calvert-Lewin also pleads with the younger generation to talk to anyone they are willing to talk to, to express their emotions and help deal with any issues they have.

To use his platform to try and help others whilst he’s going through his own problems is an inspirational act, and it’s amazing to see a footballer open up as he has done.