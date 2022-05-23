Terms agreed: Liverpool close in on £67m transfer, final decision before the end of the week

Liverpool are reportedly making progress on a transfer deal for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, though Real Madrid are also in the running.

The France international has impressed at Monaco and looks like he’s set to earn a big move this summer, with both Liverpool and Real Madrid agreeing terms with the player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tchouameni will make a final decision before the end of this week, with a deal likely to cost around £67million, according to the Mirror’s report.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will manage to beat Real to the 22-year-old, but Jurgen Klopp’s side could do with bringing in a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left last summer.

LFC didn’t make any signings in midfield after Wijnaldum left at the end of his contract, so there could be room for a talent like Tchouameni.

Klopp would surely be a tempting manager for a young player like Tchouameni to play under, with so many players improving the German tactician at Anfield.