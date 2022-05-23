Three Premier League clubs are reportedly set to rival Liverpool in the pursuit of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

Sarr could be set to leave the club following Watford’s relegation, as he looks to find another club in the Premier League. According to journalist Rudy Galetti in the tweet below, Liverpool are interested in acquiring the services of the Senegalese winger, and the report states he will leave Watford this summer.

Now, according to Jeunes Footeux, Everton, Newcastle, and Crystal Palace are looking to battle with Liverpool for the signature of Sarr.

The Watford winger has endured a difficult season at the club, suffering from a few injuries and not hitting the form he reached during his time in the Championship. Signing the 24-year-old could present a risk, as never quite found prolific goalscoring form in the top division.

However, Watford were relegated in both his seasons in the Premier League, so joining a club with more talented players surrounding him could bring out the best in Sarr.

If Sarr is looking for regular first-team football, then Liverpool might not be the move for him, but the aforementioned clubs who are also linked with him may be able to grant him the minutes he demands.