Conte gives green light as Spurs make contact for classy Premier League playmaker

Tottenham Hotspur could be reunited with one of their former players this summer.

Christian Eriksen joined Brentford on a short term deal as a free agent in January after medical conditions meant he could no longer play for Inter Milan due to Serie A health regulations (as per Euro Sport).

After an impressive season with Brentford, the Bees are hopeful of extending his stay with the club according to Football Insider.

Brentford face some fierce competition as Tottenham, among other clubs, have shown interest in the playmaker, according to Football Insider. It is said that “Eriksen features predominantly on Spurs’ wanted list” with the Lilywhites already making contact with Eriksen’s representatives following Conte’s approval.

It is clear that Tottenham’s place in next year’s Champions League will bolster Conte’s chances of re-signing the Dane after he admitted he would love to play Champions League football again.

“I do not think that there are some football players who can just pick and choose between clubs,” Eriksen told Viaplay (via Football365).

“Because there are many criteria that come into play. There are also many clubs that need to see one’s path before that happens.

“I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision. I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

Since his return back to the Premier League nearly six months ago, the experienced 30-year-old has seamlessly picked up where he left off.

Having featured in 11 matches, in all competitions for Thomas Frank side, the Denmark international has gone on to directly contribute to five goals.