Attacking midfielder confirms he is returning to Tottenham

Tottenham attacking midfielder Bryan Gil has appeared to confirm that he won’t be staying at Valencia as we approach the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old had struggled for playing time at Spurs before going out on loan to Valencia, where he got off to a strong start.

Now, however, the former Sevilla man seems to be preparing to head back to north London, if this Instagram message to the club’s fans is anything to go by…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Gil (@bryan11gil)

It will be interesting to see what will come next for Gil, who doesn’t seem ideally suited for Premier League football, or for the demanding style of play of manager Antonio Conte.

The Spain international could do well to look for another La Liga move, even if his time at Valencia didn’t really go to plan either.

Gil showed at Sevilla that he’s got plenty of potential, so there’s surely a club out there for him who could give him more playing time and a chance to develop and get his career back on track.