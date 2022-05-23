Two Manchester United stars involved in training ground altercation

Two Manchester United stars involved in a training ground altercation earlier this month have been named.

After a disappointing season by Manchester United’s standards, tension has risen in the camp, and Ralf Rangnick has struggled to get a tune out of his players as a result.

According to Chris Wheeler, as reported in the tweet below, Hannibal Mejbri and Alex Telles were involved in a training ground altercation earlier this month.

The mentality of the Manchester United squad has to be questioned.

An event like this will come as little surprise to Manchester United fans, as the players have shown little team spirit this season, and Rangnick himself has confirmed this theory.

The former Manchester United manager has claimed his biggest regret at the club is failing to develop a better team spirit at the club, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

Many have questioned the lack of leaders in the Manchester United squad, which could have lead to an incident like this occurring. If you look back to the days of Roy Keane being involved in the dressing room, there’s little chance a young player would be getting involved in altercations with an experienced player such as Telles.

 

